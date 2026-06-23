Kyrgyzstan highlights importance of transport projects with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Transport cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan remains a key factor of economic integration, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

This was reported by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

He made the remarks during the 12th meeting of the Joint Kyrgyz-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation.

"In particular, the project for the construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway is currently being implemented, which is intended to become a modern ‘Silk Road’ of the 21st century. Close coordination also continues on the implementation of the strategically important energy project — the construction of the Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower plant," he said.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers emphasized that Kyrgyzstan attaches particular importance to deepening trade and economic cooperation with Uzbekistan, noting the steady growth of bilateral trade in this area.

The sides also noted the need to intensify the activities of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund, which successfully implements mutually beneficial projects, and to increase its authorized capital in accordance with the agreements reached.

Meanwhile, the development of transport and energy cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan reflects the growing importance of regional connectivity and infrastructure integration in Central Asia.

The China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project could become an important element in expanding trade routes, strengthening transit potential, and improving connectivity between Central Asia and international markets. The implementation of such large-scale infrastructure projects may create new opportunities for economic cooperation and attract additional investment to the region.