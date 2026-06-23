President Ilham Aliyev and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov view “Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh” exhibition in Shusha (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited the “Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh” exhibition at the Creativity Center in Shusha, restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

This was stated by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

The “Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh” exhibition features photographs, documents, and video materials reflecting the National Leader’s contributions to the political, economic, social, and cultural development of Garabagh. The exhibition also includes photographs from Heydar Aliyev’s visits to Garabagh, as well as meetings and events he attended.

The exposition presents the major turning point in the history of Garabagh and East Zangezur that began in 1969. It highlights the extensive reforms implemented by National Leader Heydar Aliyev in all spheres of life in the region under complex historical conditions, presented through photo and video materials.

The film “The Trace,” dedicated to the life and political activity of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, is also screened at the exhibition.

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