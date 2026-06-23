Iran highlights its right to freely decide on its released assets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Iran has the right to freely decide on its released assets.

This was announced by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei at a press conference in Tehran today.

"The important thing is that Iran can use the released assets of Iran freely and in the form it determines, to provide the necessary products," he said.

Baghaei noted that Iran will decide on the released assets to be spent in a profitable manner and in accordance with the country's interests.

The official of the ministry said that the Ministry of Agriculture of Iran and other relevant institutions of the country will decide on the import of products based on the form, price, and quality they have determined. There are no restrictions in this direction.

He noted that the permits for Iran's crude oil sales came into effect yesterday. In other cases, the issues regarding the spending of Iran's restricted or frozen assets have been determined.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.