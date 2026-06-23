Uzbekistan, Türkiye discuss COP31 participation and climate co-op in Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Preparation for the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) was among the main topics of discussion as Uzbek and Turkish officials met in Ankara to review cooperation on environmental protection, climate policy, and sustainable development.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan.

A delegation from Uzbekistan’s National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change, led by First Deputy Minister of Ecology Obidjon Kudratov, held talks at Türkiye's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change with Deputy Minister Fatma Varank.

The meeting brought together senior Turkish officials involved in COP31 preparations, including representatives from the climate change directorate, the COP31 coordination office, and advisers on EU and international affairs.

During the talks, Varank praised Uzbekistan’s environmental reforms under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, noting the country’s growing contribution to regional and global sustainability initiatives.

"The parties also discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the areas of environmental protection, climate change, sustainable development, and the implementation of joint environmental projects." the Committee said in the statement.

Discussions placed particular emphasis on Uzbekistan’s participation in COP31, including plans for its national pavilion in Antalya, logistical arrangements for the Uzbek delegation, and the organization of side events and bilateral meetings during the conference.

The sides underlined the importance of COP31 as a platform for advancing Uzbekistan’s climate agenda and strengthening its international environmental engagement.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation and continuing constructive dialogue on environmental policy and climate action ahead of the 2026 summit in Antalya.