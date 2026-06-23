Uzbekistan courts global institutional investors in capital market drive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Representatives of major international investment firms met in Tashkent to discuss the development prospects of Uzbekistan’s stock market and opportunities to expand foreign institutional participation.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Tashkent Republic Stock Exchange.

The meeting, held at the Republican Stock Exchange “Tashkent,” brought together a delegation led by Central and Eastern Europe’s leading investment bank WOOD & Company, along with representatives from Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Lazard, Artisan Partners LP, Wexford Capital, Prospe Capital Management, and other global investment institutions.

Participants reviewed the current state and future outlook of Uzbekistan’s equity market, with a focus on increasing the participation of foreign institutional investors and attracting international capital.

Discussions covered the practical aspects of foreign investor engagement, including market entry and registration procedures, capital repatriation mechanisms, and foreign exchange convertibility practices.

Special attention was also given to the development of market infrastructure, improvements in settlement systems, expansion of cooperation with global custodians, and the creation of a more competitive and investor-friendly environment for institutional participants.

The sides further exchanged views on Uzbekistan’s strategic priorities for 2026–2028, including efforts to broaden the foreign investor base, increase institutional capital inflows, accelerate digital transformation, and enhance overall market transparency.

Officials and investors agreed to continue dialogue aimed at strengthening the investment appeal of Uzbekistan’s capital market, expanding international participation, and developing long-term partnerships.