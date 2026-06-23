Azerbaijan and Yemen discuss interparliamentary cooperation dev't prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The prospects of the development of interparliamentary relations have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Yemen.

The Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) announced this following the meeting of the Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova with Speaker of the Yemeni House of Representatives Sultan Saeed Al-Barakani as part of his visit to Azerbaijan for taking part in the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

According to the report, Gafarova expressed her satisfaction with the high-level representation of Yemen at the COP29 event held in Baku and its participation in the 20th session.

At the meeting, it was noted that the two countries show mutual support and solidarity to each other on various platforms. Gafarova briefed on the work done during the leadership of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which was created at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The parties expressed their satisfaction with the cooperation of the countries' parliaments in international parliamentary organizations, including within the framework of the NAM Parliamentary Network.

"During the conversation, the unique role of inter-parliamentary cooperation in deepening the relations between our countries was brought to attention. It was stated that the creation of mutual friendship groups in the legislature of both countries would be a great contribution to the development of relations," the report said.

In the course of the meeting, Al-Barakani thanked Azerbaijan for the high-level organization of the 20th session of the Parliamentary Union Conference and spoke about the importance of the issues discussed within the framework of this organization. He expressed that the guest country is interested in the development of relations with Azerbaijan and is satisfied with the development they have seen here. During the conversation, the Speaker of the House of Representatives shared his views on the cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including the prospects for the development of relations between the parliaments.

Al-Barakani also expressed his gratitude for the spiritual and humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan to the people of Yemen.