Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan move to strengthen trade and economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agreed to expand cooperation and increase bilateral trade turnover to $2 billion by 2030.

This was reported by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

This was stated by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic - Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev during the 12th meeting of the Joint Kyrgyz-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation.

"By the end of 2025, trade turnover between our countries exceeded $1 billion, increasing by 19% compared to 2024. I would like to emphasize that over the past five years it has doubled. We have jointly set an ambitious but achievable goal - to bring the volume of mutual trade to $2 billion by 2030," Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers emphasized that Kyrgyzstan attaches particular importance to deepening trade and economic cooperation with Uzbekistan, noting the steady growth of bilateral trade in this area.

The sides also noted the need to intensify the activities of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund, which successfully implements mutually beneficial projects, and to increase its authorized capital in accordance with the agreements reached.

Meanwhile, the agreement to increase trade turnover to $2 billion by 2030 reflects the growing economic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and highlights the importance of trade and investment cooperation in bilateral relations. The doubling of trade volumes over the past five years indicates the expansion of economic ties between the two neighboring countries.

The focus on strengthening the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund shows that both sides aim to support practical investment projects and expand financial mechanisms for cooperation. Increasing the fund’s capital could provide additional opportunities for joint initiatives in priority sectors, including industry, infrastructure, and energy.