Kyrgyzstan proposes expanding industrial and agricultural cooperation with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Kyrgyzstan proposes creating a joint interagency working group with Uzbekistan to develop an agro-industrial cooperation program until 2030.

This was reported by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

This was stated by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic – Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev during the 12th meeting of the Joint Kyrgyz-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation.

"We propose paying special attention to industrial cooperation and joint industrial projects. We support the creation of joint industrial parks and logistics complexes, as well as the development of mechanisms for state support of such projects. In addition, we advocate the creation of a joint interagency working group to develop a program of agro-industrial cooperation until 2030," the head of the Cabinet said.

The sides also noted the need to intensify the activities of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund, which successfully implements mutually beneficial projects, and to increase its authorized capital in accordance with the agreements reached.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan’s proposal to develop an agro-industrial cooperation program with Uzbekistan until 2030 highlights the growing focus on practical sectoral cooperation between the two countries. Agriculture and food production remain key areas where joint projects could strengthen supply chains, increase production capacity, and improve regional trade.

The emphasis on industrial parks, logistics complexes, and state support mechanisms indicates an intention to move bilateral cooperation beyond traditional trade toward joint production and investment projects. Strengthening the role of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund could provide additional financial support for these initiatives and contribute to deeper economic integration between the two neighboring countries.