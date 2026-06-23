Kazakhstan–Afghanistan business mission signs deals worth $235 mln

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Agreements and contracts worth around $235 million were signed at the Kazakhstan–Afghanistan business forum, the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan reports.

The agreements were signed during a trade and economic mission of Kazakhstan to Kabul from June 21 to 22, 2026.

"As part of the mission, large-scale B2B negotiations were held, bringing together more than 50 Kazakh companies and over 300 representatives of Afghan business circles. A key event of the mission was a specialized exhibition of Kazakh goods and services aimed at promoting domestic products in the Afghan market, featuring companies from the agro-industrial, food, textile, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors", the ministry said.

As reported, among the most significant outcomes was the signing of a 10-year memorandum between Afghanistan’s Nesar Elyas Trading LTD and Kazakhstan’s Turkestan Oil Factory LLP for the supply of sunflower oil. Kazakhstan’s Shabyt LLP also signed a memorandum on the supply of grain products under the Speranza brand worth $15 million.

The Union of Grain Processors of Kazakhstan and the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment agreed to cooperate on the development of wheat flour exports and related processed products.

Another outcome of the business program was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Samsar Holding, registered at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), and Afghanistan’s Amo Tracks Trading and Logistics Company. The parties also reached preliminary agreements on a joint project to build a coal-fired thermal power plant with coke production and electricity generation, with an estimated cost of $20–30 million. Technical feasibility work is currently underway.

The results of the trade and economic mission confirmed growing Afghan demand for Kazakh products and strong potential for further expansion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, laying the foundation for increased trade turnover and new joint projects in promising sectors.