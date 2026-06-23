President Ilham Aliyev and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov visit Bulbul’s House-Museum in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited the House-Museum of Bulbul in Shusha.

This was stated by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Member of the Milli Majlis Polad Bulbuloghlu briefed the President of Turkmenistan on the museum. He noted that the house, where his father was born and spent his childhood, was converted into the House-Museum of Bulbul by decision of the Executive Committee of the Shusha City People’s Deputies Soviet in 1982, on the instruction of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The building was renovated in 1982–1983, a museum exhibition was established, and an administrative building was constructed in front of it.

The house-museum, which ceased operations during the Armenian occupation of Shusha, was restored — like other historical and cultural monuments of Azerbaijan — after the city’s liberation. A new bust of Bulbul has been erected in the courtyard.

At the same time, the original bust damaged during the occupation is preserved on the premises as tangible evidence of the damage inflicted on Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage.

Will be updated