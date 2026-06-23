Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank targets raising number of Miles&Smiles cards to 50,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank aims to bring the number of Miles&Smiles cards to 50,000, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of PASHA Bank, Bahruz Naghiyev, said at the signing ceremony of the memorandum on the Miles&Smiles product between the bank and Turkish Airlines, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to the bank official, since 2019, Miles&Smiles cards have been presented to more than 29,000 customers.

He noted that the Miles&Smiles product has been operating in the Azerbaijani market since 2019, and the parties have been successfully cooperating for seven years.

"Since 2019, I have been both a user of this product and one of the people trusting it. Today, as a person responsible for the results achieved by the product, I am a witness to its success. This product has great development potential not only in the Azerbaijani market, but also in many markets," Naghiyev pointed out.

According to him, over the past seven years, more than 29,000 customers have been issued cards, about 200 partner networks have joined the project, and as a result, about 700 brands have become available to card users.

"These indicators are an important result for us. At the same time, I'm confident that we will further increase these figures in the coming period. We are continuously working in this direction together with our team," he emphasized.

Naghiyev noted that within the framework of the project, customers have so far purchased more than 84,000 airline tickets thanks to the miles they have collected.

"This card has never been an ordinary card product for me. It's more than a means of earning tickets. Traveling, getting to know different countries, culturesб and people is very important for personal development. Therefore, we actually offer customers not just miles, but the opportunity to realize their dreams," he noted.

Naghiyev added that the goal is to achieve greater results within the framework of the new memorandum signed between the parties over the next three years.

"I believe that we can easily increase the card base of 29,000 to 50,000. We can offer more miles and expand our partner network. Currently, our main goal is to attract service and commercial locations that customers use daily to our partner network so that the Miles&Smiles card becomes the most logical choice for them," he added.

In conclusion, Naghiyev thanked the Turkish Airlines and PASHA Bank teams and expressed his confidence that the new memorandum will contribute to further strengthening the partnership and creating new opportunities for customers.