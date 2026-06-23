NEQSOL Holding signs cooperation agreement on critical minerals development in Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

NEQSOL Holding has signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the joint development of critical minerals in Uzbekistan, including strategic raw materials such as titanium.

The signing took place in the broader context of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan investment dialogue during the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF2026). Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of the Board of NEQSOL Holding, signed the cooperation agreement during the official signing ceremony of bilateral documents between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, held with the participation of Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov.

As part of the TIIF2026, Yusif Jabbarov also participated in the Azerbaijani delegation’s meeting with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on priority areas for investment cooperation and long-term partnership potential between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The cooperation agreement covers critical minerals that play an important role in aerospace, chemical, high-tech and other advanced industries, while supporting the broader focus on responsible resource development and more resilient supply chains.

Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of the Board of NEQSOL Holding, emphasized the importance of this agreement: "Critical minerals are increasingly significant for industry, technology, and sustainable growth. This agreement reflects our shared intention to responsibly approach this field and collaborate closely with our partners in Uzbekistan. We are eager to advance this cooperation into practical progress."

The agreement creates a framework for the parties to move from shared interest to practical cooperation in the development of prospective critical raw minerals. The focus will be on identifying priority opportunities, applying modern technologies and internationally recognized standards, and supporting projects with long-term industrial value and mutually beneficial outcomes.

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group of companies operating in 11 countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining sectors.