Uzbek InfinBANK secures $60 million Islamic finance agreement at IsDB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. InfinBANK has signed a strategic financing agreement worth more than $60 million with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

This was reflected in the statement published by InfinBANK, following the 2026 Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Annual Meetings held in Baku.

The agreement, structured in line with Islamic finance principles, is aimed at expanding access to trade finance for the bank’s clients and supporting export and import operations, according to officials.

As part of the forum, InfinBANK’s leadership also held discussions with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) on expanding support for Islamic business and introducing new Sharia-compliant financial products. Additional talks were held with the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) on insurance coverage for investment and export financing.

For InfinBANK, the agreement marks a continuation of its cooperation with international Islamic financial institutions and a step toward expanding its presence in the Islamic finance segment.

“This agreement is a logical continuation of our consistent cooperation and a new practical stage in the development of Islamic finance,” said InfinBANK Chairman Bakhtiyorjon Dzhuraev. “We are working to make these financial solutions more understandable, convenient, and accessible for entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan.”

The deal reflects growing engagement between Uzbek financial institutions and global Islamic finance organizations, as the country continues to diversify funding sources and expand access to trade finance instruments for businesses.