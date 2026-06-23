Kyrgyzstan hosts 12th meeting of Kyrgyz-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The 12th meeting of the Joint Kyrgyz-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation was held in Kyrgyzstan.

This was reported by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

"The 12th meeting of the Joint Kyrgyz-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation was held in Cholpon-Ata in narrow and expanded formats," the statement said..

The meeting was held under the co-chairmanship of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic – Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov.

During the meeting, it was noted that, thanks to the leaders of the two countries, political cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will continue to expand in the interests of the two peoples.

Along with this, joint projects and initiatives in the trade and economic, investment, energy, and cultural-humanitarian spheres are being actively promoted, interregional cooperation is developing, and agreements enshrined in the relevant “road maps” are being successfully implemented.

Meanwhile, the 12th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission demonstrates the continued strengthening of bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries. The focus on trade, investment, and energy cooperation reflects the strategic importance of economic partnership and joint development initiatives.

The implementation of agreements through existing “road maps” indicates efforts to move bilateral cooperation from political dialogue toward practical projects. Expanding interregional ties and cooperation in humanitarian areas also contributes to broader integration between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, strengthening long-term relations between the two countries.