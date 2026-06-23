Iran denies instructions for inspection of its damaged nuclear facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. There is no instruction to inspect Iran's damaged nuclear facilities by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This was announced by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei at a press conference in Tehran today.

"In general, there was no meeting with the IAEA Director General Agency Rafael Grossi during the discussions between Iran and the U.S. in Switzerland and within the framework of the discussions. Moreover, there is no instruction to inspect Iran's nuclear facilities damaged as a result of the U.S. and Israel's military attack on Iran's nuclear facilities," he said.

Baghaei noted that Iran, as a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and a party implementing the safeguards agreements, continues the current process, which is also completely clear.

The ministry official noted that Iran welcomes the voting against the resolution of the IAEA's Board of Directors by Russia, China and Niger. At the same time, the step of the countries that declared their opposition to this resolution by abstaining is also commendable.

"Of course, Iran is upset that some countries that witnessed the attacks of the U.S. and Israel on Iran still voted in favor of the resolution in question. It's clear how they reacted when Habuki had a small explosion outside their nuclear facilities. Therefore, Iran absolutely doesn't accept double standards," he added.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.