Uzbek Senators participate in regional parliamentary seminar in Beijing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Uzbekistan’s Senate of the Oliy Majlis took part in an international seminar for parliamentarians held in Beijing, China, focusing on the role of legislative bodies in modern development processes and the expansion of China–Central Asia cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Senate of Oliy Majlis.

The Uzbek delegation included Senators Anvar Tuchiev and Jamilya Bobanazarova.

"The event is dedicated to the role of legislative bodies in contemporary development processes and to issues related to the development of China-Central Asia cooperation." the Senate said.

The seminar addressed the role of parliaments in strengthening regional cooperation, ensuring effective implementation of interstate agreements, improving parliamentary oversight mechanisms, and sharing legislative best practices.

During the event, participants exchanged views on the implementation of international treaties into national legislation, legal support for trade, economic and investment ties, development of transport and communication networks, and the expansion of humanitarian cooperation.

A separate session was also held on “Strengthening Experience Exchange in Public Administration and Promoting Common Modernization Through High-Quality Development.”

Senators presented information on Uzbekistan’s foreign policy under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as ongoing democratic, socio-economic, and legal reforms being implemented within the framework of the New Uzbekistan strategy.

On the sidelines of the seminar, participants held meetings with Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Shohrat Zakir and heads of parliamentary delegations from Central Asian countries.

Discussions focused on strengthening mutual trust and friendly relations, as well as expanding cooperation within the China–Central Asia format.