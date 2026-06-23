Turkish Airlines highlights role of joint card product in Azerbaijani market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The joint card product in the Azerbaijani market is very valuable for Turkish Airlines, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Turkish Airlines, Ömer Faruk Sönmez, said at the signing ceremony of the memorandum on the Miles&Smiles product between the airlines and Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Sönmez emphasized that he highly appreciated the hospitality he received in Azerbaijan.

"The hospitality shown to us from the first day we arrived in Azerbaijan is truly invaluable. I even thought to myself why I had not come to this country before. I believe that from now on I will visit Azerbaijan more often," he noted.

According to him, the foundation of cooperation between the parties was laid in 2019 and continues successfully to this day.

"This project is the result of the joint vision of PASHA Bank, one of the leading banks in Azerbaijan, and Turkish Airlines, one of the largest airlines in the world. Our goal is to provide additional benefits to our customers in Azerbaijan and in various countries of the world," said the senior vice president.

Sönmez pointed out that the increase in interest in travel on a global scale further increases the importance of the program.

"The world is rapidly globalizing, people are traveling more and discovering new destinations. Turkish Airlines is also flying to more destinations every day. In this regard, the introduction of such a joint card product in the Azerbaijani market is of great importance to us," he emphasized.

He also said that currently, the Miles&Smiles program has more than 25 million members worldwide.

"Turkish Airlines operates in more than 130 countries and is one of the largest international air carriers in the world with a fleet of more than 540 aircraft. We strive to fly to more destinations, serve more passengers, and improve our service quality every day," Sönmez noted.

The senior vice president added that the company is working to improve the level of service in all areas, from flight services to airport lounges, from expanding its partner network to creating new opportunities.

"We are currently working with more than 260 partners around the world to provide the best experience to our more than 25 million members. We believe that we will achieve greater success in the future thanks to the feedback from our customers and the support of our partners," he said.

In conclusion, Sönmez thanked the employees of PASHA Bank and Turkish Airlines for their contribution to the signing of the memorandum, and expressed his confidence that the partnership will continue successfully in the future.