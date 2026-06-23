Kazakhstan, China discuss non-ferrous metals and cable plant in Turkestan region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Kazakhstan is discussing the construction of a large-scale non-ferrous metals deep-processing and cable manufacturing plant in the Turkestan region with Chinese company Henan Sulipu Cable Co., Ltd., the regional administration said.

The project, with total investments of 8.5 billion tenge (about $17.4 million), was discussed during a meeting in Turkestan between regional governor Nuralgan Kucherov and representatives of Chinese industrial companies.

According to the regional administration, the project will be implemented in two phases. The first phase envisions the construction of a modern plant for cable production and non-ferrous metal processing. The facility is expected to produce a wide range of copper-, brass-, and aluminum-based products, including cables, electrical wires, copper rod, brass rod and profiles, as well as aluminum sheets, strips, and wire. The plant will process around 30 tons of refined copper per day, with production capacity reaching up to 30,000 meters of cables and electrical wiring daily.

The second phase includes the construction of a high-tech production complex for the manufacturing of lead and zinc oxide. The facility will apply environmentally safe technologies and is expected to produce 15,000 tons of output annually.

“The Turkestan region is emerging as a favorable area for the implementation of industrial and investment projects. Our goal is not to limit ourselves to raw material exports, but to develop industries that produce high value-added goods. Today’s project is one of the important initiatives in this direction. By investing in the Turkestan region, investors gain access to the markets of Kazakhstan as well as Central Asia, China, Russia, and Europe. We are ready to support the initiatives of every investor and create all the necessary conditions for the successful implementation of projects. This production will contribute not only to the development of the regional economy but also to raising industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and China to a new level,” Kucherov said.

Authorities noted that the project will create new jobs in the region and contribute to the development of a new industrial segment in non-ferrous metal processing. It will also establish a full production chain for deep processing of copper, aluminum, and brass products, increasing regional budget revenues and industrial value-added in the Turkestan region.