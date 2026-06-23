Kyrgyzstan advances major solar energy investment project in Kochkor district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. One of the largest investment projects in Kochkor district of Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn region is the construction of a solar power plant in the village of Ortok.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

This information was announced during President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov’s working visit to Naryn region on June 23, where he reviewed the socio-economic development progress of Kochkor district.

"The construction of a solar power plant in the village of Ortok is one of the largest investment projects in the district. The project is being implemented by LLC ‘AST Imperial Stroy’ on a 455-hectare site. The total investment amounts to $250 million, and the plant’s designed capacity will reach 325 megawatts," the statement said.

During the visit, the head of state was presented with a report prepared by Kochkor district governor Bayaly Dosaliev. Local residents and community activists also took part in the event.

The presentation outlined the results of development programmes implemented in the district, achieved indicators, as well as priority projects aimed at further socio-economic development of the territory and improving living standards.

Meanwhile, this project signals a significant step in Kyrgyzstan’s renewable energy agenda, particularly in scaling up solar energy capacity in rural regions. The choice of Kochkor district reflects a broader strategy of diversifying regional development beyond traditional infrastructure, integrating energy generation projects into rural economic planning. Such initiatives can contribute to energy security, reduce reliance on conventional sources, and support Kyrgyzstan’s transition toward cleaner energy systems.

Kyrgyzstan is implementing a number of projects aimed at developing tourism infrastructure and supporting regional economic growth, Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurdan Oruntaev told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.