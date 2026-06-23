Uzbek InfinBank, Oppenheimer Europe sign strategic co-op agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. InfinBank and UK-based investment firm Oppenheimer Europe Ltd. have signed a bilateral cooperation agreement aimed at expanding collaboration in international financial markets.

This was reflected in the statement by the InfinBank.

The agreement formalizes both parties’ intention to develop a long-term partnership focused on combining expertise and resources for joint projects across global capital markets.

According to the statement, the cooperation will primarily focus on equity and debt capital markets, including potential opportunities in structuring, underwriting, securities placement, and corporate finance advisory services.

A key component of the partnership will also involve rating advisory services, aimed at supporting efforts to obtain, maintain, or improve credit ratings from leading international rating agencies.

"In addition, the memorandum provides for an assessment of potential structures for opening and managing custodial accounts, conducting clearing, and implementing cutting-edge asset management solutions." the InfinBank said in the statement.

The agreement reflects InfinBank’s broader strategy to strengthen its integration into international financial markets and expand access to global investment banking expertise.

The partnership is expected to support the development of more sophisticated capital market operations and enhance Uzbekistan’s engagement with global financial infrastructure.

InfinBank is a private commercial bank in Uzbekistan providing a wide range of financial services to individuals and corporate clients. Its operations include retail and corporate banking, trade finance, investment-related services, and foreign exchange operations.

In recent years, the bank has increasingly focused on expanding its international partnerships and developing Islamic finance, trade finance solutions, and capital market activities, positioning itself as a more globally integrated financial institution within Uzbekistan’s banking sector.