Azerbaijan's State Maritime and Port Agency hosts meeting with ILO representatives (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. A meeting was held with representatives of the International Labor Organization (ILO) at the State Maritime and Port Agency of Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the report, Carlos Garcia Guzman, a specialist in international labor standards and labor law at the ILO Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and Yashar Hamzayev, the organization's coordinator for Azerbaijan, participated in the meeting. Beatriz Vacotto, head of the organization's Maritime Labor Section, also joined the discussions online.

"The steps taken by Azerbaijan towards joining the ILO's 2006 Maritime Labor Convention (MLC) were positively assessed at the meeting. The possibilities of providing legal and technical support to our country in the areas of analyzing the legal framework, training inspectors conducting ship inspections, as well as educating social partners were considered," the information noted.

The guests were provided with detailed information about the agency's activities, Azerbaijani seafarers, the existing fleet, and measures taken in the relevant field, and their questions were answered.

Concurrently, the experiences of other countries in joining the MLC and the recent amendments to the convention were also brought to attention, and relevant recommendations were made.

At the meeting, an exchange of views was also held on improving the social welfare and working conditions of seafarers, their protection in cases of ship abandonment, state flag and port control inspections, and Azerbaijan's training of qualified seafarers for the global labor market.