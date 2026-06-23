Baku hosts 27th session of OIC Parliamentary Union General Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The 27th session of the General Committee of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC PU) was held in Baku on June 23, the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Press and Public Relations Department says.

The meeting was chaired by Rafael Huseynov, Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) and head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OIC PU.

Huseynov said that, after restoring its independence, Azerbaijan joined the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as one of its first international organizations.

He noted that Azerbaijan would always remember with gratitude the OIC’s consistent support for the country during the period when it faced occupation.

Huseynov also highlighted the OIC PU’s role as an important platform for discussing issues of common interest among member states.

Speaking at the session, OIC PU Secretary-General Muhammed Khuraychi Niass stressed the importance of cooperation, dialogue and mutual understanding within the organization. He praised the host country’s efforts in organizing the event and expressed confidence that the session would be marked by productive discussions, decisions and recommendations.

The participants then moved on to discussions of the agenda.

The session began with a review of several organizational matters. Jeyhun Mammadov, deputy head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OIC PU, was elected as the committee’s rapporteur.

The session agenda and work program were subsequently approved. Participants heard and adopted the Secretary-General’s report and reports from meetings of the Executive Committee. The meeting also approved the organization’s 2025 financial report and reviewed draft budget proposals for the following year.

As part of the organizational discussions, participants considered a draft updated agenda for the 20th session of the OIC PU Conference and adopted relevant decisions.

The second day of the 20th session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states concluded with these discussions.