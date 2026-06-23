Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets with head of Mozambique’s Assembly of the Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with Margarida Talapa, President of Mozambique’s Assembly of the Republic, the Azerbaijani parliament’s Press and Public Relations Department reported.

Talapa was visiting Azerbaijan to attend the 20th session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC PU).

During the meeting, the sides discussed the significance of the 20th OIC PU Conference session and highlighted the role of the Parliamentary Union in strengthening ties between Muslim countries and their legislative bodies.

Gafarova emphasized the importance of cooperation and mutual support between the two countries and their parliaments within international organizations. She also provided information about the activities of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, established at the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The sides exchanged views on parliamentary cooperation, including the importance of maintaining contacts between lawmakers and facilitating mutual visits.

Talapa thanked Azerbaijan for its high level of hospitality and shared her positive impressions of her visit and of Baku. She highlighted the importance of the Parliamentary Union Conference and praised Azerbaijan’s efforts in organizing the event.

She said Mozambique attaches great importance to expanding relations with Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and expressed confidence that closer parliamentary ties would contribute to broader relations between the two countries.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.