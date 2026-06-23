President Tokayev meets EU and EIB officials in Brussels to secure $12B in economic deals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held high-level talks in Brussels with top European Union and European Investment Bank (EIB) officials to advance a new twelve-billion-dollar economic cooperation package, the press service of Kazakh president says.

​The issue was discussed during meetings with EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais, and EIB Vice President Marek Mora, held as part of the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to the Belgian capital.

​During the talks, President Tokayev highly valued his earlier negotiations with EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, which reaffirmed the mutual commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Astana and Brussels.

​“The economic component of the current visit, in particular, the signing of commercial agreements and memorandums worth more than $12 billion, demonstrates the confidence of European business in the Kazakh economy and the course of reforms carried out in the country,” Tokayev said.

​In this context, the President noted with satisfaction the fruitful nature of the partnership with the European Investment Bank, expressing confidence that further cooperation with the financial institution will contribute to the sustainable economic development of Kazakhstan and the promotion of initiatives to strengthen regional connectivity.

​On the European side, Commissioner Šefčovič emphasized that the official visit of President Tokayev opens a new chapter in relations between the European Union and Kazakhstan.

​He noted that the major commercial agreements signed during the current visit are the direct result of multi-year joint efforts to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.

​Following the high-level consultations, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in maintaining a constructive dialogue to advance joint initiatives in priority areas.