Azerbaijani oil declines in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $0.67, or 0.83%, on June 23 from the previous level, coming in at $79.76 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.78, or 1%, to $77.35 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $0.84, or 1.62%, to $51.03 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $0.88, or 1.15%, to $75.39 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.