Tokayev, MSC discuss investments in Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a meeting with MSC management discussed prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of transport and logistics, the Akorda press service says.

"Particular attention was paid to increasing the level of containerization, which will contribute to a significant increase in cargo turnover," the statement said.

The President praised the presence of one of the world's leading container shipping companies in the Kazakhstan market, noting that the development of the Middle Corridor is currently a strategic priority for our country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev briefed Eduard Siegrist on practical measures to strengthen the Trans-Caspian Transport Route's potential. Specifically, a unified long-term tariff model is being developed jointly with Azerbaijan and Georgia, and key infrastructure initiatives are being implemented, including expanding the Caspian Sea cargo vessel fleet, joint dredging work with Azerbaijan, and modernizing the port of Kuryk.

In this context, the President of Kazakhstan welcomed the company's interest in investing in port infrastructure on the Caspian coast, emphasizing that such projects will significantly enhance the route's competitiveness and contribute to the growth of freight traffic between Asia and Europe.

In turn, the MSC Vice President shared with the President of Kazakhstan the company's long-term investment plans, which include investments in logistics terminals, railway assets, port infrastructure and maritime services, as well as air cargo transportation in the Republic of Kazakhstan.