Iran expresses gratitude to Pakistan for supporting dialogue with Washington

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Iran expressed gratitude to the Pakistani authorities for Islamabad's mediating role in reaching a memorandum between Tehran and Washington.

This was stated by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to him, the Iranian authorities and people are grateful to the government and people of Pakistan for their support, solidarity and efforts. He noted that at a time of serious regional challenges, Pakistan's constructive and forward-looking position aimed at supporting dialogue, reducing tensions and strengthening stability was a manifestation of its fraternal and forward-looking approach to regional processes.

Pezeshkian emphasized that joint efforts of Islamic countries could lead to the formation of a new system of regional security.