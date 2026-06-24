Kazakhstan’s Tokayev reviews Almaty Airport development plan with Groupe ADP CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Groupe ADP CEO Philippe Pascal the long-term development prospects of Almaty Airport, the Akorda press service says.

"The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that the development of air hubs is one of the strategic priorities in the field of transport and logistics," the statement says.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Groupe ADP's participation in the management of Almaty Airport's infrastructure serves as a shining example of a successful partnership.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the company had effectively implemented a number of important projects, including the construction of a new international terminal, which allowed it to upgrade its infrastructure and increase passenger traffic to 14 million people per year.

Philippe Pascal reported on the progress of the long-term master plan for the development of Almaty Airport. Implementation of the investment program through 2050 will increase the airport's capacity to 55 million passengers per year.

The meeting also discussed prospects for advancing new joint projects, including the development of regional airports.

Groupe ADP's CEO noted that the government is creating an optimal regulatory framework for the functioning of aviation infrastructure.

In turn, the President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the European Union on certain aspects of air transportation, signed during this visit to Brussels, will be an important step in the development of the industry.