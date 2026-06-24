Kazakhstan invested over $35B in transport, logistics infrastructure over 15 years - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Kazakhstan has invested more than $35 billion in transport and logistics infrastructure over the last 15 years to establish itself as a primary regional hub, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the "Kazakhstan – EU" roundtable in Brussels, the press service of the Kazakh president says.

​Reviewing the progressive development of the country's transit capabilities, Tokayev emphasized the structural alignment between Kazakhstan's infrastructure projects and European global connectivity strategies.

He stated that these efforts organically fit into the European Union's Global Gateway strategy, turning the Middle Corridor into a key and sustainable highway for secure Euro-Asian connectivity. The President noted that the modernization of transport infrastructure has already yielded impressive results, pointing out that over the past six years, cargo traffic volumes along this route have grown fivefold from 0.8 million to 4.1 million tons per year.

​"Our goal is to increase its throughput capacity to 10 million tons. This milestone will strengthen our position as a crucial transport artery in global logistics. To maintain this momentum, Kazakhstan has invested more than $35 billion in transport and logistics infrastructure over the past 15 years. Today, the ports of Aktau and Kuryk on the shores of the Caspian Sea serve as important gates for international transit," Tokayev said.

The President also welcomed the agreements signed during the event worth nearly $1 billion, concluded by the Development Bank of Kazakhstan with the European Investment Bank and a syndicate of international financial institutions.

​He specified that this financing package includes partnerships with Commerzbank, JPMorgan Chase Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank, operating under the guarantee of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) to further develop logistics infrastructure.