Azerbaijani candidate elected to UN Committee on Rights of the Child

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. On June 23, within the framework of the 21st session of the States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of the Child in New York, the candidate from the Republic of Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child for the 2027–2031 term.

This was stated in a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

“During the elections held under conditions of international competition, candidates from 16 countries, including Azerbaijan, competed for 9 vacant seats on the Committee. Farid Adilov, a doctoral student at the University of Essex nominated by the Republic of Azerbaijan, was elected to the Committee, winning the trust of the majority of States Parties in the first round of voting and receiving 130 votes. Thus, for the first time, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be represented on this Committee.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child is an authoritative treaty body that monitors the implementation of the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child. The Committee, composed of 18 independent experts, reviews the implementation of obligations by States Parties to the Convention,” the statement said.