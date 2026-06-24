Kazakhstan and EU possess significant potential for wide investment cooperation - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The European Union remains Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner, accounting for nearly half of all foreign direct investment attracted to the country, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the "Kazakhstan – EU" roundtable in Brussels, the press service of the Kazakh president says.

​Reviewing the economic milestones achieved between the two sides, Tokayev emphasized the massive scale of bilateral commerce and the country's leading position in regional investment attraction.

​“Today, the European Union is our largest trade and investment partner, accounting for almost half of all foreign direct investment attracted to Kazakhstan. Last year alone, bilateral trade turnover exceeded $45 billion. This success has received international recognition. According to the latest UNCTAD World Investment Report, Kazakhstan ranks first in Central Asia in attracting foreign direct investment and remains a leader in the post-Soviet space and among developing landlocked countries,” Tokayev said.

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The President noted that the long-standing commercial relationship is backed by thousands of European firms, while also welcoming a new wave of international corporate players into the Kazakh market.

​“In Kazakhstan, successfully work about 4,000 European companies. Many of them, including Airbus, Polpharma Group, Air Liquide Group, Škoda Group, and Alstom, are reliable partners for decades. We are also pleased to welcome a new generation of European investors, which include companies Roca Group, Inditex, Maersk, Dewulf, and Damen Shipyards Group,” the President added.