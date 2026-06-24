Kazakhstan ready to act as reliable partner for Europe in critical minerals - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Kazakhstan is fully prepared to act as a reliable partner and a guarantor of energy supply for the European Union, specifically across the critical raw materials sector, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the "Kazakhstan – EU" roundtable in Brussels, the press service of the Kazakh president says.

​Highlighting the extensive resource capacity available for European supply chains, Tokayev proposed a structured, value-added framework to advance bilateral industrial cooperation.

He stated that Kazakhstan is ready to supply 21 out of the 34 minerals included in the EU's list of critical raw materials. To maximize this potential, the President proposed an off-take cooperation model aimed at developing domestic processing and high-value manufacturing, which would ultimately lead to the creation of a Regional Research Center for Rare Earth Metals.

​"In the end, we offer our partners a pragmatic formula: 'investments and technologies in exchange for access to strategic resources' in full compliance with European standards," Tokayev said.

The President noted that while the country remains committed to the global green energy transition by developing green hydrogen projects and utilizing vast untapped reserves of lithium, nickel, vanadium, and cobalt, it also maintains its foundational position in global nuclear and traditional energy markets.

​"As you know, our country is the world's largest producer of uranium, providing about 40% of global demand. Along with significant reserves of oil, gas, and coal, we are actively developing green hydrogen projects," the President added.

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Turning to traditional energy security, Tokayev emphasized that Kazakh crude oil accounted for nearly 13% of the European market over the past year. He reaffirmed Astana's unwavering commitment to expanding these supplies, noting that ensuring the stable and reliable operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium remains a critical strategic priority.