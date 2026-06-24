Baku hosts opening ceremony of 20th session of OIC Parliamentary Union Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The opening ceremony of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) Member States is being held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Speeches by speakers and deputies of the parliaments of the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as representatives of international organizations, are expected at the opening ceremony of the event.

The session will include an exchange of views on the organization's main challenges ahead.

The event, which will continue until June 25, is expected to bring together parliamentary delegations from more than 40 countries, speakers of parliament from over 10 nations, and representatives of 10 international organizations.

As part of the event, discussions on the theme “Promoting Sustainable and Inclusive Economic Development in OIC Member States through Parliamentary Cooperation” will be held.

In total, more than 400 delegates are anticipated to attend the event.

Will be updated