PUIC chairmanship showcases Azerbaijan's commitment to strengthening solidarity - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Chairmanship of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) showcases Azerbaijan's commitment to strengthening solidarity and close ties in the Islamic world, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

She made the remark at the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States held in Baku.

The speaker noted that the development of relations with Muslim countries, both bilaterally and within the framework of joint organizations, is one of the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

"OIC and its member states have always demonstrated solidarity with Azerbaijan during the occupation of our territories, as well as in the post-conflict period. Over the past 30 years, more than 100 decisions and resolutions have been adopted within the framework of the OIC and the OIC condemning Armenia's aggression and supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," she explained.

Gafarova emphasized that Azerbaijan, attaching great importance to the principles of Islamic solidarity, is actively participating in promoting and further strengthening this solidarity.

"Azerbaijan has launched various initiatives such as the OIC Youth Forum and the OIC Labor Center. Our country has also organized numerous events and put forward initiatives to promote Islamic culture and demonstrate that Islam is a religion of peace and mercy," she reminded.

According to her, Azerbaijan firmly supports the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of a two-state solution, which envisages the establishment of a Palestinian state with Al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

"This position is also reflected in Azerbaijan's activities in international organizations, including the United Nations, OIC, and the Non-Aligned Movement. The same position is being continued during the chairmanship of our parliament in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in 2024-2026 and the current chairmanship of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The Palestinian issue has always been on the agenda and has been reflected in final declarations and decisions. In recent years, our country has repeatedly provided humanitarian and financial assistance to meet the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people and will continue this support in the future," she pointed out.

The speaker added that despite its rich historical and cultural heritage, vast natural and human resources, the Islamic world still faces serious challenges that need to be addressed. Poverty, social and economic inequalities, armed conflicts, humanitarian crises, terrorism, and extremism pose serious obstacles to efforts towards sustainable development.

"To overcome these challenges and fully realize its existing potential, the Islamic world needs unity and solidarity based on the eternal Islamic values ​​of peace, tolerance, harmony, and justice.

In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, it has never been more important for Muslim countries to act together, support each other, and work towards common goals.

Parliaments play a crucial role in addressing all these issues. As representatives of friendly and brotherly peoples sharing the same faith, we must promote solidarity, dialogue, and unity, not contradictions and divisions," she stressed.

According to her, PUIC has become an important and effective platform for strengthening the solidarity, and plays the role of an important framework for the development of the cooperation, joint activities, and decisive steps for common goals.

According to Gafarova, sustainable and inclusive economic development is the common goal of our countries. Achieving this goal requires coordinated efforts and commitment to cooperation at all levels, including through inter-parliamentary cooperation.

"Our parliaments can work together to eliminate barriers to trade and investment, expand customs cooperation, and promote the effective implementation of existing OIC trade and economic integration mechanisms.

At the same time, by supporting the development of safe, sustainable, and interconnected transit and logistics corridors, we can strengthen regional connectivity, facilitate trade, and contribute to sustainable economic integration between OIC member states.

In addition, promoting cooperation in the fields of energy security, renewable energy, and energy efficiency will also help achieve our common goals," she concluded.