UNEC ranked among the world’s top 301-400 universities

The results of the THE Impact Rankings 2026, published by one of the world’s leading higher education ranking organizations, Times Higher Education, have been announced.

UNEC has achieved a significant improvement in this year’s rankings, attaining a notable milestone. Ranked among 1,603 higher education institutions worldwide, the University was placed in the 301-400 band globally. While UNEC was ranked in the 801-1000 range in the previous edition of the rankings, it has now advanced into the world’s Top 400 universities.

Overall, UNEC’s performance across 16 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) exceeds the global median scores.

UNEC ranked 19th in the world for Reduced Inequalities, securing a place among the world’s Top 20 universities in this category.

In addition, the University ranked 46th globally for Affordable and Clean Energy and 64th for Quality Education, placing it among the world’s Top 100 universities in both areas.

UNEC also advanced to the 101-200 band globally in the categories of No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Clean Water and Sanitation, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Life on Land.

It should be noted that the THE Impact Rankings is one of the most prestigious international ranking systems assessing universities’ contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and their impact on society, the economy, and the environment.