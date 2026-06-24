Kazakhstan, Russia discuss poultry farming cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Kazakhstan and Russia discussed expanding cooperation in poultry farming, breeding and the digitalization of livestock production during the XIII International Poultry Forum in Astana, the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan reported.

The meeting was held between Vice Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov and Adviser to the Russian Minister of Agriculture Olga Abramova.

The sides held discussions on deepening scientific and production cooperation, import substitution, the development of breeding stock, and the digitalization of livestock farming within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Special attention was paid to ensuring genetic and breeding independence. The Russian side proposed Kazakhstan join an international scientific communication platform established jointly with China to enhance research cooperation and reduce dependence on foreign genetic resources.

Sultanov confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to develop joint research projects in poultry farming, stressing the importance of strengthening partnerships and building reliable supply chains for incubation eggs and breeding materials.

The sides also considered the creation of joint embryo centers and projects aimed at expanding cattle reproduction, including the development of the Kazakh White-Headed cattle breed.

Digitalization of the sector was discussed as a separate priority area. The Russian delegation proposed introducing a unified herd hoof health monitoring system based on artificial intelligence at veterinary and educational institutions in Kazakhstan, including S. Seifullin Kazakh Agrotechnical University. The initiative is expected to automate early detection of lameness, reduce livestock losses, and improve dairy efficiency.

The parties also discussed mutual supplies of live cattle and meat products, as well as improvements in logistics processes.

Azat Sultanov noted that Kazakhstan is interested in acquiring high-quality breeding stock under its North Kazakhstan experience replication program and is ready to consider improving state support mechanisms to ensure access for domestic agricultural producers.

Following the meeting, relevant departments of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture and subordinate organizations were instructed to further elaborate the proposed initiatives.