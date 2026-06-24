Hamburg hosts mediatour on first A321neo aircraft's transfer to AZAL (PHOTO)

HAMBURG, Germany, June 24. A media tour marking the delivery of the first Airbus A321neo aircraft to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), supplied under a leasing agreement with AerCap, is taking place in Hamburg, Germany, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

The program opened today with a media briefing conducted by an Airbus representative.

Airbus Commercial Marketing Executive Malhar Pendse said Azerbaijan has long been a reliable partner for the company.

“We are very pleased to continue this cooperation. Airbus is a pioneer in sustainable aviation, contributing to a more connected and open world,” he said.

Pendse noted that Airbus is among the world’s leading manufacturers of commercial aircraft.

“We aim to serve the entire market by offering a wide range of aircraft, from narrow-body to wide-body jets. The first Airbus A321neo being delivered to Azerbaijan Airlines today belongs to our narrow-body family,” he added.

Speaking about the scale of Airbus operations, Pendse said the company had delivered or sold more than 26,200 aircraft to over 450 customers worldwide as of last month.

“This means that in almost any commercial airport you visit anywhere in the world, you will see Airbus aircraft — both narrow-body and wide-body models. Our narrow-body family is designed to fully cover this market segment, offering seating capacities ranging from 100 to 244 passengers,” he said.

He also noted that in the long-haul segment, the A321neo is effectively redefining what “long-range travel” means for narrow-body aircraft.

“It is leading the narrow-body revolution we are witnessing today. It currently accounts for around 40% of the long-haul market in the narrow-body segment. Over the past 10 years, it has reached this level of performance. The technology enables up to 20% lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous-generation aircraft,” Pendse said.

He added that Airbus has also focused heavily on cabin design.

“We provide airlines with flexibility to design interiors according to their needs — from fully lie-flat seats typically found on wide-body aircraft to high-density configurations of up to 244 economy seats, giving airlines the ability to offer lower fares to passengers,” he said.

According to him, airline profitability remains a key priority.

He noted that: “We deliver nearly 20% lower cost per seat compared to previous-generation aircraft, helping airlines maximize revenues while also ensuring passenger comfort onboard.

To understand the scale of the narrow-body long-haul revolution driven by the A321, you only need to look at the global A321 route map in 2014.

At that time, it was already a popular aircraft, but it was mainly used on intra-continental routes — within the United States, within Europe, and within Asia.

Now, fast forward 10 years.

The A321neo is operating worldwide. It has become a truly global aircraft, connecting continents and bringing cities closer together across the globe.

This also provides passengers with a highly comfortable onboard experience.”

“Today, more than 15% of all A321neo operations are on long-haul routes. Interestingly, 85% of these long-haul flights feature a full business-class cabin, ensuring maximum comfort for passengers. The A321neo offers the lightest cabin in its class among narrow-body aircraft. It gives airlines extensive opportunities to customize cabin layouts, while passenger comfort remains the key priority. And comfort is not limited to seating alone. We have also improved other cabin elements to enhance the overall travel experience — for example, XL overhead bins for carry-on luggage, providing up to 60% more storage space compared to previous-generation aircraft,” he said.

Pendse added that the new engines installed on the A320neo family enable around 20% lower fuel consumption per seat compared to earlier-generation aircraft.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan’s geographic location between Europe and Asia makes it an important customer for the company.

Participants in the media tour are later scheduled to visit Airbus production facilities, including the A320 and A350 assembly lines. Journalists will be introduced to key stages of aircraft manufacturing, including structural assembly, equipment installation, and final assembly operations.

The highlight of the program will be the official handover ceremony of the first Airbus A321neo to AZAL.

Attendees will also be shown the video “A321neo: The Journey of Aircraft Creation,” followed by an official trophy presentation ceremony symbolizing the delivery of the aircraft to Azerbaijan’s national carrier.

Will be updated