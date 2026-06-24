Kazakhstan, UNDP launch smart grid and demand management project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have begun developing a project initiative on digital smart grids and demand-side electricity management, according to the ministry.

Working meetings were held in Astana with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Energy, UNDP, KEGOC, the State Energy Supervision and Control Committee, as well as international and national experts. The discussions were held within the framework of the joint project “Demand-driven Digital Smart Grids.”

The project aims to improve the efficiency of Kazakhstan’s power system through the introduction of modern digital technologies and demand management tools.

Participants discussed key components of the initiative, including the development of electricity market aggregators, the creation of digital consumer profiles, the introduction of economic incentives for participation in demand-response programs, modern data processing and protection mechanisms, and the concept of active electricity consumers.

Implementation of these approaches is expected to increase grid flexibility, reduce peak load pressure, and improve the integration of renewable energy sources, energy storage systems, and other advanced energy technologies.

The Ministry of Energy considers the development of smart grids and digitalization of the power sector a key priority for modernization. The project is also expected to enhance supply reliability, develop digital infrastructure, and strengthen cybersecurity resilience in the energy sector.

Following the meetings, the sides agreed on next steps in preparing a project document that will serve as the basis for implementing joint initiatives in the digital transformation of Kazakhstan’s electricity sector.