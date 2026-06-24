Azerbaijan reveals crucial role of cotton farming in its economy

SABIRABAD, Azerbaijan, June 24. Cotton growing is one of the most important economic and social areas in the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan, the Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, said at a regional consultation on cotton growing development issues in Sabirabad, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The minister emphasized that in 2025, approximately 50,000 permanent and seasonal workers worked in the field of cotton production and processing. This directly affected the living standards of 200,000-300,000 people and played an important role in stabilizing incomes in the regions.

According to the State Customs Committee, in the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan totally exported 47,700 tons of cotton worth $70 million from January through March 2026, reflecting a growth of $22.7 million, or 1.5 times, in value, and an additional 17,300 tons, or 56.8%, in volume compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, during the reporting period, the country imported cotton worth $2.7 million, up $531,000, or 24.1%, year on year.