AZAL cancels flights on Baku-Nakhchivan route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Flights on the Baku-Nakhchivan route of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), scheduled for June 24, 2026, have been cancelled due to thunderstorms in the area of ​​Nakhchivan airport.

This was reported by the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

"Passengers will be provided with detailed information about possible changes, and the flights will continue to operate in regular mode after stabilization of weather conditions.

All decisions at AZAL are made to ensure the safety of passengers and crew and are implemented in accordance with international aviation safety standards," the report noted.