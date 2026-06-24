Online Convenience in Birbank Biznes with SİMA İmza!

The SİMA digital signature has been integrated into the "Birbank Biznes" mobile application.

Individual entrepreneurs can now register on the "Birbank Biznes" app using "SİMA İmza," open accounts online, and log into their existing accounts to manage their banking operations remotely.

Obtaining "SİMA İmza" online and executing document workflows digitally within "Birbank Biznes" enables users to manage their business processes with greater agility and security. Since there is no longer any need to visit customer service offices, the loss of time and resources is minimized.

It is worth noting that SİMA provides individual entrepreneurs with a modern and reliable business signature accessible anytime, anywhere. The signature can be obtained within a few minutes by downloading the mobile app and completing the registration process. By using the promo code 6AYPULSUZ, entrepreneurs can access the SİMA digital signature completely free of charge for the first 6 months.