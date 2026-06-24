AZAL fleet gets one of industry's best aircraft with A321neo delivery — Airbus executive

HAMBURG, Germany, June 24. With the A321neo, AZAL's fleet is being replenished with one of the best aircraft in the industry, said Christoph Zammert, Executive Vice President of Airbus' A320 Family program, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

He made the remark at the handover ceremony of the first Airbus A321neo to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) in Hamburg.

"As we've ramped up production we are now delivering two to three aircraft per day, so we don't hold that many ceremonies anymore. However, for truly important events we make an exception, and today's event is one of them — the delivery of your first A321neo," he said.

Zammert noted that the aircraft ranks among the best in the industry in terms of fuel efficiency, noise levels and passenger comfort.

"I hope your customers will feel the difference in the quality of the product, and that the further expansion of your fleet will help your business achieve the results you are aiming for. This aircraft provides greater capacity, enhanced passenger comfort and allows Azerbaijan Airlines to expand its route network while also contributing to improved profitability. As the airline strengthens Azerbaijan's connections with the world and sets new travel standards in the region and beyond, you can count on our support," he said.

He also noted that the aircraft will carry out a special first mission, delivering the national flag for Azerbaijan's Independence Day celebrations, and underwent additional system checks to ensure full readiness for the occasion.

"I was told that Azerbaijan has a national symbol — the Kharibulbul flower, representing beauty, resilience and unity. These values resonate deeply with Airbus and reflect what we strive to achieve in our products and, ultimately, for you — our customers," Zammert added.