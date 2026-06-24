AerCap ready to support AZAL in process of expanding its route network

HAMBURG, Germany, June 24. AerCap is ready to support AZAL in the process of expanding its route network, John Govan, Senior Vice President & Head of EMEA, AerCap, said at the ceremony of handing over the first Airbus A321neo aircraft to AZAL in Hamburg, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Today we are marking a special occasion – the handover of the first A321neo aircraft to Azerbaijan Airlines. This is the first of three A321neo aircraft that AerCap will deliver to the carrier, marking a significant milestone in its fleet development," Govan explained.

He noted that AerCap is proud to be the first lessor to support AZAL at this stage of its development.

"This step reflects the airline's continued commitment to modernization and continued growth. We are very proud to be the first lessor to support Azerbaijan Airlines in realizing these plans," he emphasized.

According to Govan, the delivery is part of a broader cooperation program between AerCap and AZAL, which began in 2024.

"The program includes the delivery of three A321neo and three A320neo aircraft. The first A320neo aircraft were delivered to the airline earlier this year, and we expect to complete the remaining deliveries in the coming months," the AerCap representative noted.

He added that the new aircraft will allow the airline to expand its route network and improve the quality of its passenger service.

"These new-generation aircraft will strengthen Azerbaijan Airlines' operational capabilities, support its route growth, and provide passengers with a higher level of comfort. Furthermore, the A321neo offers significant advantages in terms of operational efficiency, which contributes to the more sustainable development of air travel," Govan said.

According to him, AerCap highly values ​​its partnership with Azerbaijan's national carrier and intends to continue supporting its development.

"We are proud to support Azerbaijan Airlines as it expands its route network and strengthens its position in the global aviation market. Today's delivery is another important step in the development of our partnership," he concluded.