AerCap ready to continue expanding co-op with AZAL - senior vice president (Exclusive)

HAMBURG, Germany, June 24. AerCap is ready to continue expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC, John Govan, Senior Vice President & Head of EMEA, AerCap, told Trend on the sidelines of the ceremony of handing over the first Airbus A321neo aircraft to AZAL.

According to Govan, Aercap views its cooperation with AZAL as a long-term strategic partnership and does not rule out further investments.

He noted that AerCap is the largest leasing airline in the world, with a fleet of approximately 1,700 aircraft.

"We are the largest aircraft lessor in the world, with a fleet of 1,700 aircraft. When we began our partnership with AZAL, we didn't expect it to grow so significantly. It all started with two aircraft, then grew to six, and we are very pleased with this development," he said.

Govan emphasized that AerCap is ready to continue expanding its partnership with AZAL and views the airline as an important partner.

"There are no limits on the amount of investment we are willing to make in AZAL and Azerbaijan. We will continue to explore all opportunities for cooperation. They are now our partners," he noted.

According to him, cooperation with the airline goes beyond simple aircraft leasing.

"You're not just getting an aircraft—you're getting a partnership," he added.

Answering a question about Azerbaijan's role as a regional aviation hub, Govan noted the country's advantageous geographic location, developed infrastructure, and strong management team.

"Azerbaijan is in a very advantageous geographic location. It has a modern airport and a modern airline. There is significant government investment and an excellent management team. I believe AZAL's potential is practically limitless," he concluded.