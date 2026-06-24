Kazakhstan proposes 178 export products to expand trade with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Kazakhstan has offered Turkmenistan 178 non-resource export product categories with a total export potential exceeding $200 million, the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration reports

The initiative was announced during the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan Business Forum held in Astana as part of the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan Commission.

“The greatest opportunities for increasing supplies are linked to metallurgy, mechanical engineering, food production, chemical and petrochemical industries, transport manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and construction materials,” First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova said.

According to participants, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan continue to demonstrate steady growth in trade relations. Over the past five years, bilateral trade has more than doubled and exceeded $530 million. Kazakhstan’s exports to Turkmenistan increased by nearly 50% to reach $316.3 million, while imports of Turkmen goods to Kazakhstan rose fivefold to $215.8 million.

Positive momentum continued this year. In January–April 2026, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $180 million, up 7% year-on-year. Kazakhstan’s exports to Turkmenistan grew by 18.9 percent to $114.8 million.

The forum also focused on practical measures to strengthen business ties, including the establishment of reciprocal trade houses, expansion of digital trade, coordination of a roadmap to increase trade turnover and the introduction of trade financing mechanisms.

Participants highlighted opportunities in agriculture, textiles, energy, transport and logistics, with particular emphasis placed on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), where Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan play a strategic role in connecting Asian and European markets.

Several bilateral agreements were signed following the forum, including a cooperation memorandum between QazTrade and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, as well as agreements covering e-commerce and investment-construction cooperation.

According to QazTrade, the forum brought together more than 100 companies from Kazakhstan and over 40 business representatives from Turkmenistan, with a strong focus on direct business-to-business partnerships and industrial cooperation.