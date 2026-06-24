Kyrgyzstan urges political and diplomatic solution of international disputes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Disputes should be resolved only through political and diplomatic means, Deputy Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan Jyldyz Taalaybek kyzy, said at the opening ceremony of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to her, the exchange of experience between parliaments serves to improve legislation, strengthen parliamentary oversight of the implementation of joint decisions, and develop trade, investment, innovation, and humanitarian cooperation among the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

She noted that Kyrgyzstan is committed to the development of good-neighborly relations, strengthening bilateral cooperation, and expanding interaction within the framework of OIC.

"We are ready to continue to contribute to the implementation of common goals aimed at ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity. We are confident that as a result of joint efforts, we will be able to further expand the space of trust, stability, and sustainable development for the benefit of the OIC member states," she pointed out.

The deputy speaker emphasized that today the Islamic world is facing serious challenges in the areas of security, sustainable development, humanitarian cooperation, and maintaining international stability.

"In such circumstances, maintaining an open and responsible dialogue based on mutual respect, trust, and finding common solutions is of particular importance," she said.

Taalaybek kyzy noted that 2026 was marked by a serious increase in tensions in the Middle East, and this process created great risks for stability not only for the region, but also globally.

"The events that have taken place have once again demonstrated the importance of strict adherence to international law, avoiding steps that could deepen the conflict, and supporting political dialogue between interested parties," she stressed.

According to her, Kyrgyzstan is a supporter of resolving all disputes only through political and diplomatic means, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

"We believe that lasting peace and security can only be ensured through negotiations, mutual respect for the interests of states, and finding mutually acceptable solutions," she said.

The Kyrgyz official noted that her country will continue to promote these principles as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2027-2028.

"I express my sincere gratitude to the OIC member states for their support during the election of Kyrgyzstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council," she added.

In his speech, the deputy speaker also touched upon the peace agreement reached between Iran and the United States.

"The Kyrgyz Republic welcomes the conclusion of the peace agreement between f Iran and the U.S. and hopes that the official signing of this document will contribute to the formation of a long-term and sustainable peace dialogue," she noted.

She also highly appreciated the mediation efforts of Pakistan, Oman, Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, and the Gulf countries in promoting the dialogue.

"The responsible behavior and restraint shown by the regional states have created conditions for reducing tensions and prevented the situation from worsening further," she said.

In her speech, Taalaybek kyzy also paid special attention to the issues of climate change and the efficient use of natural resources.

According to her, the rapid melting of glaciers, the degradation of mountain ecosystems, the decrease in water resources, and the increase in natural disasters are of serious concern for Kyrgyzstan, a mountainous country.

"Therefore, Kyrgyzstan attaches special importance to the promotion of the international mountain agenda and continues preparations for the Second Global Mountain Summit 'Bishkek+25'," he emphasized.

The deputy speaker said that the summit will serve to develop common approaches to glacier protection, water security, adaptation of mountainous areas to climate change, and the development of sustainable ecosystems.

"Kyrgyzstan calls for the expansion of cooperation in the field of environmental protection and climate change adaptation within the framework of the OİC, as well as the formation of a long-term action plan on the global climate agenda," she noted.

At the end of her speech, Taalaybek kyzy wished success to the participants of the session and thanked Azerbaijan for organizing the session.

"I hope that today's meeting will be an important step towards successfully solving the tasks facing our organization. I express my gratitude to Azerbaijan for the hospitality shown to our friends and for the high-level organization of this conference, which serves the development of interparliamentary dialogue," she added.