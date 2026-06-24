Cleanup campaign held in Dubendi residential area at Leyla Aliyeva’s initiative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. A cleanup campaign was organized in the Dubendi residential area at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.

As part of the campaign, organized by the IDEA Public Union with the support of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, oil waste and oil-contaminated residues scattered along the coastal area were collected and removed.

To ensure the health and safety of participants, detailed instructions were provided before the start of the campaign on the proper handling of oil waste, the correct use of personal protective equipment, and measures to be taken in emergency situations.

The oil waste collected during the campaign was subsequently transferred for proper neutralization and disposal.