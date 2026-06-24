SkillHub by NEQSOL Academy officially launches

NEQSOL Academy announced the launch of SkillHub, a new digital learning platform open to all learners and designed to empower individuals at every stage of their professional and personal journey. SkillHub provides future-focused skills and capabilities needed to succeed in today’s fast-changing, technology-driven world – at no cost to the user.

Powered by world-class learning content from CrossKnowledge and fully funded by NEQSOL Holding, SkillHub by NEQSOL Academy provides access to professional development resources that help to build capabilities in AI fluency, leadership, communication, business fundamentals, and personal effectiveness.

Available through NEQSOL Academy – Anywhere, Anytime, SkillHub offers a flexible learning experience accessible across devices and locations. SkillHub is powered by CrossKnowledge, a global digital learning provider trusted by leading organizations including BlackRock, BNP Paribas, Schneider Electric, Orange, Sanofi, Carrefour, and ArcelorMittal. Its content is developed in collaboration with experts and faculty affiliated with institutions such as Harvard, Stanford, INSEAD, Cambridge, Wharton, London Business School, and HEC Paris. The platform is built on Enocta, NEQSOL Academy's Learning Management System partner.

"Investing in learning and professional development is essential to building strong organizations and resilient communities," said Kirill Rubinski, Chief Executive Officer of NEQSOL Holding. "SkillHub reflects our vision of creating meaningful opportunities for young professionals to access high-quality learning resources and continue developing throughout their careers."

"For SkillHub, we sought a platform that combined academic excellence and a proven global track record," said Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer of NEQSOL Holding. "CrossKnowledge brings together high-quality content, respected thought leadership, and an engaging digital learning experience that aligns with the needs of today's learners."

Access and register for SkillHub: https://neqsolacademy.com/

SkillHub video presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqJa47dzN40

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group of companies with operations in 11 countries, active across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining sectors. The Group serves more than 25 million customers and employs over 20,000 people worldwide.

About NEQSOL Academy

NEQSOL Academy is the corporate learning ecosystem of NEQSOL Holding, designed to foster continuous learning, professional excellence, and knowledge sharing across the group. Offering advanced learning opportunities in multiple languages, the Academy supports employees and external audiences through innovative development programs under its guiding principle: Anywhere, Anytime.

About CrossKnowledge

CrossKnowledge is a global leader in digital learning solutions, helping organizations develop workforce capabilities through a combination of expert content, learning technology, and professional services. For more than 20 years, CrossKnowledge has supported leading international organizations in building future-ready skills and fostering cultures of continuous learning.