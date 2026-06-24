We have always felt the consistent support of the OIC - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. We have always felt the consistent support of the OIC, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States.

The head of state emphasized that during Armenia’s nearly 30-year aggression against Azerbaijan and in the post-war period, the OIC demonstrated a firm position by adopting resolutions and statements that strongly condemned the occupation, supported Azerbaijan’s just cause, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and welcomed the reconstruction and development works in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"I would like to especially highlight the activities of the OIC Contact Group on Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan. We highly appreciate this stance of the brotherly countries,” President Ilham Aliyev added.