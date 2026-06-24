Azerbaijan's Sabirabad hosts regional consultation on agricultural sector

SABIRABAD, Azerbaijan, June 24. A regional consultation is being held to discuss tasks ahead to achieve the goals set in the field of cotton growing in the Sabirabad district within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030, approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The event has been organized to implement the directives established at the agricultural consultation held on May 25, 2026, chaired by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and to ensure the coordinated, flexible, and effective execution of the measures envisaged in the state program across the regions.

The consultation participants are Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues, Zeynal Naghdaliyev, Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, Chairman of Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, Zaur Mikayilov, Deputy Minister of Economy, Samad Bashirli, representatives of relevant state agencies, farmers, and entrepreneurs from regions specializing in cotton growing.